A Cuba man has been charged with drug trafficking after a Sullivan police officer reported finding more than 35 grams of methamphetamine and 11.7 grams of marijuana concealed in the man’s vehicle.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker filed criminal charges against Mark A. Williams, 37, earlier this month, including one count of second-degree drug trafficking, a Class C felony, and one count of driving without a license, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an October 2020 traffic stop that occurred on Interstate 44 in Sullivan.
During the traffic stop, an officer reportedly found four small plastic bags with a crystal-like substance and five bags of a green leafy substance. Based on the officer’s training, police said they knew these substances to be methamphetamine and marijuana.
Also inside the vehicle were Williams’ two small children and a small scale. The officer also found “several stacks of money” on Williams’ person, which totaled $2,443, according to court records.
Williams has been convicted on four counts of driving without a license within the past decade.