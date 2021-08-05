After COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020, this year’s Union Day Camp drew around 30 Cub Scouts.
The camp at City Park, held July 26-30, is one of two being put on by the Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council’s Osage District, which includes Franklin and Crawford counties, as well as the parts of Warren County in the School District of Washington. A twilight camp was being held in Sullivan.
An overnight camp at Union City Park got city approval but was canceled because of hotter-than-normal temperatures and forecast storms.
In the past, the overnight camp was a major experience because it was the first time many of the scouts were outside all night. But many of them have experience camping with their individual dens.
“Even the young ones have been camping,” said Gwenn Wright, camp director.
The theme of the camp was “Geared Up Robotics.” Scouts made a “doodle bot” robot that includes a motor that guides pens to draw on a piece of paper.
“Typically, the things they provide like that don’t work very well or break easily, but these actually worked,” said Joe Devos, program director for the camp, who has been involved with it for 10 years.
Activities included archery, BB gun- and slingshot-shooting and crafts. The Scouts also planned to go fishing in City Lake Thursday and get a “hose-down” with trucks from the Union Fire Department Friday.
With temperatures in the high 90s, camp leaders planned two days at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex. Most years, the campers take one trip to the pool.
“Pretty much, the pool is the big attraction,” Devos said. “That is the big expense in the budget.”
Attendees at the camp each year are in kindergarten through fifth grade and come from Washington, Union, St. Clair, New Haven, Pacific and Gray Summit.
The camp has 10 adult staff members at various times and nine youth staff members. For the past few years, the camp, like Cub Scouts, has been open to boys and girls.
Although many kids and staff members return to the camp each year, with no camp last year, the organizers had more first-timers than usual.
“We basically had to go back to planning for a brand new experience because a lot of our old experience really doesn’t apply,” Devos said. “The kids are happy to be here and not stuck at home.”