Authorities in Union say an unidentified woman was hurt during an officer involved shooting Thursday morning. Police say the woman was wielding a crossbow and threatening to harm others in the 100 block of Rock Island Drive.
Police were called to the residential area at 1:47 a.m. on March 11. Once they arrived, the 32-year-old female suspect “displayed a crossbow at an officer,” according to the police report.
Officers ordered the woman to drop the weapon, but she refused. One officer, who is not identified in the press release, fired his duty weapon at the suspect, striking the woman. The press release does not say where the woman was shot.
Police said they treated the woman’s injuries until paramedics with Union EMS and Fire Department arrived at the scene.
The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into Thursday’s shooting.