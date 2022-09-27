The CROP Hunger Walk of Franklin County is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in Union.
The CROP Hunger Walk of Franklin County is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in Union.
The 31st annual walk starts at Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S. Washington St.
The Union Food Pantry and Second Blessings Food Pantry will benefit from the one-mile walk, as will Church World Service, which supports people in need because of disasters.
The local sponsor of the walk is Church Women United of Franklin County.
