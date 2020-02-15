Union police said a woman shot herself Saturday morning at the Union Post Office.
Police were called to the post office at 11:11 a.m. for a reported shooting. Police said an 82-year-old woman walked from her home to the post office.
Once inside, police said the woman shot herself in the chest with a handgun. The scene was secured by law enforcement officers and the woman was taken to Mercy Creve Coeur by Union Ambulance.
Police said as of 3 p.m., the woman had survived the shooting and was being treated at the hospital.
There were no injuries to anyone else in the Post Office.
The investigation is ongoing by the Union Police Department and the US Postal Inspectors.