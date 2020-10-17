A 24-year-old woman from Washington overdosed in Aldi located at 1505 Heritage Hills Drive, Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to the Washington Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the store after receiving a report that the woman had been acting strangely and had went to sleep in aisle, Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said.
The woman was given Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, and treated by EMS.
Sitzes said the woman declined further medical treatment, including an offer to be transported to the hospital.