A Lonedell woman has been charged with assault after throwing things at her mother.
Myra R. Clayton, 62, is facing charges of third-degree domestic assault abuse after being charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a domestic assault in the 900 block of Redbud Drive Saturday, Feb. 22. During the investigation, deputies said an 89-year-old woman had been physically assaulted by her daughter, Clayton.
Deputies said Clayton was allegedly intoxicated and began throwing household objects at the victim. Deputies said the victim left the residence and called police.
Clayton was taken into custody by deputies. Her bond was set at $20,000, cash only.