COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday night in connection to a homicide investigation.
Police say Emma Adams, 20, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. She remains in the Boone County Jail without bond.
The arrest comes after the MU Police Department (MUPD) was called to a welfare check to one of the dorm buildings on the university's campus Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the welfare check was for a male student.
Their investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court, where officers located human remains, according to a news release. Police said the circumstances the remains were found in were "determined suspicious."
MUPD said it requested CPD to conduct a homicide investigation. From there, CPD said officers quickly identified Adams as a suspect in the case.
The victim, who is currently being referred to as John Doe, cannot be positively identified because of the condition the body was found in, police said.
Police said investigators have a "good idea" of who the victim is, but more definitive information is needed and next of kin needs to be notified.
The department says its detectives will continue to work with MUPD and other offices to complete the investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-8477 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.