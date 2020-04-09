A Colorado woman was hospitalized after jumping out of a moving van in an attempt to evade police.
Shauna A. MacDonald, 25, was charged Monday with one felony count of resisting arrest by fleeing in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
The charge comes one day after an early-morning incident with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to Pacific Self Storage in the 3000 block of West Osage Street just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, April 5, for a reported trespassing. The security company reported seeing a man climbing the fence on the property via remote surveillance footage.
The security company also reported the man was possibly breaking into an RV stored on the lot. Deputies arrived and found an unoccupied van at the entrance to the storage company.
The deputy entered through the security gate and found a man inside the property. The deputy said the man fled on foot, got in the van and left the scene.
Just before 5 a.m., the deputy located the van parked at the Burger King at Highway 100 and Highway AT in Villa Ridge. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the van fled and got on westbound Interstate 44.