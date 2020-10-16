The Washington Police Department is searching for the two individuals who were involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store, 1059 Washington Square Center, Tuesday evening.
Washington police officers were dispatched at 6:02 p.m. to the parking lot after receiving a report of a male subject firing a gun at another male subject, who was in a car in the parking lot area, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
“Officers responded and secured the area where evidence was identified and collected,” Sitzes said. “The victim of the shooting was identified, later contacted and interviewed.”
Witnesses at the scene reported to officers that the shooter, and another male described by authorities as being “an associate” of the shooter, and the victim had all fled the scene following the incident.
Sitzes said the victim was a 28-year-old male from Pacific. The shooter and his associate were identified as Justin Baxter, 22, and Justin Mitchalk, 29, both known to frequent the Washington area.
The victim was not injured in the shooting, according to Sitzes.
The shooting suspect and his associate have been identified and remain at large, according to Sitzes.
Mitchalk and Baxter should be considered armed and violent, Sitzes said.
Anyone who has information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of Baxter or Mitchalk is being asked to contact Detective Betsey Schulze at 636-390-1050 or message the department on its Facebook page. Sitzes said reporting parties can be anonymous and information provided will remain confidential.