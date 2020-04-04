A Washington man was charged with second-degree assault and two drug-related misdemeanors.
Bryan J. Potter, 43, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of felony assault, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 400 block of Pleasant Drive Tuesday, March 31. Deputies were told by the property manager he had responded to an apartment for a maintenance repair request.
When the property manager arrived, he told deputies the apartment tenant, Potter, confronted him with a baseball bat. The property manager told deputies that during the confrontation, the tenant swung the baseball bat. The manager almost was struck, according to the sheriff’s office.
The tenant also allegedly made threats to kill the manager, according to the report. The sheriff’s office said the property manager was able to leave the area without being injured.
Deputies made contact with Potter through a window of the apartment, but he refused to exit. After a search warrant was obtained, deputies made entry into the residence through a door that was partially barricaded by a bed frame.
Inside the residence, Potter was taken into custody by the deputies without incident. Evidence was recovered from the residence as well, the sheriff’s office said.
Bond was set at $50,000.