A Washington man died Wednesday, Aug. 12, in an apparent drug overdose, according to the Washington Police Department.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said officers responded to a call regarding a man who was unresponsive and in possible full cardiac arrest at 8:26 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Horn Street.
Sitzes reported that the Washington Ambulance District pronounced the 50-year-old male dead on the scene.
Officers found drug paraphernalia around the male, Sitzes said.
He said the department is working the case as a drug overdose death.