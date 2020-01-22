A Washington man is facing felony charges for rape, burglary and armed criminal action.
Christopher A. Isgriggs, 26, was charged Tuesday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.
The charges stem from an Oct. 4, 2019, incident.
A woman contacted police after she said she arrived home and discovered an unknown man hiding in her residence. The woman told police the man produced a handgun and threatened her with it.
Police said the man both physically and sexually assaulted the woman.
Evidence collected by Washington police detectives was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol laboratory for testing.
Washington police said the Highway Patrol Lab provided information that led to a suspect on Tuesday, Jan. 14. A week later, detectives made contact with the suspect and took Isgriggs into custody.
Police said a search warrant also was executed in the 6000 block of Yellow Brick Road in Washington.
Bond for Isgriggs was set at $500,000, cash only.