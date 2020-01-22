Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.