A Washington man was arrested Thursday after police said he made violent threats toward other people and bragged that he “had bullets that would go through ballistic vests” worn by police officers.
Washington Police Department Detective Betsey Schulze said officers responded to the 300 block of West Front Street after being alerted by a woman who said she and her friend had a verbal disagreement with a man who had pulled out a handgun. The woman said the man threatened her with the gun until they left the area.
Officers were able to make contact with the man, who was still in the area, and at that time learned that he had a loaded gun with him. He was identified as Shannon Hunt, 29, of Washington.
Hunt reportedly told officers that he would shoot “anyone who made him feel threatened, including women and children.” He also told officers that he would resist arrest by attempting to run away and shooting the gun at the officers.
Hunt was taken into custody at the scene and is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center. He faces two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon.