Charges have been filed against a Villa Ridge man accused of burglarizing a burnt-down home.
Samir M. K. Benzabeh, 28, has been charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one count of second-degree burglary, a felony, following an incident Monday, March 9.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of Black Horse Drive in Villa Ridge just before 2:30 p.m. March 9. A suspicious vehicle was reported parked under a car port.
The sheriff’s office said the house at the address had burned down more than a year ago. The remnants of the home recently were removed with only the detached garage remaining.
Deputies have been dispatched to this address since the fire to investigate suspects entering the property to steal the remaining items.
When deputies arrived on scene Monday, the suspicious vehicle was found unoccupied. Deputies searched the property and found a man, identified as Benzabeh, walking on the property. The property owner arrived and told deputies he did not recognize the vehicle and said no one should be on the property.
Deputies said Benzabeh originally said he had parked at the house looking for a place to sleep. He later said he had entered the garage “looking for something to steal,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Benzabeh was arrested and taken into custody. His bond was set at $4,900, cash only.