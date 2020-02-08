A Union woman was taken in for a mental health evaluation following an incident early Wednesday morning in the Stonecrest subdivision.
Washington police said a 36-year-old woman is facing traffic, drug and property damage charges following her Feb. 5 arrest.
The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Maplecrest Drive just after 5 a.m. Police said the woman was reportedly driving a vehicle through yards, knocking on random doors and ringing doorbells.
The woman was seen throwing furniture around and walking around a private garden carrying a hoe.
Once police arrived on the scene, the woman told the officer she had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and other mental health issues. The woman said she was currently not on her medication.
Police said the woman was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman admitted to being a methamphetamine and heroin user who had spent time in prison.
The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital South for a mental health evaluation.
“She was up there tearing up yards and causing quite the ruckus,” Washington Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said. “They were unsure if it was from the drugs she was taking, or if she was having a mental health crisis.”
Charges are pending.