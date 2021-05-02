Union Police responded to Mercy Hospital Washington around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, to investigate the death of an infant.
The child was born earlier in the day at the residence of the 21-year-old mother. The mother and child were taken to the hospital by the 22-year-old husband after he came home from work and found the mother in bed with heavy blood loss and the child on the floor next to the bed.
The child was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Washington.
The mother told police that she had been experiencing sickness the past several days, but did not know she was pregnant.
This investigation is ongoing.