Charges have been filed against a Union man accused of trafficking drugs.
Travis L. Vorderbrugge, 31, has been charged with second-degree drug trafficking in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court. The charge stems from a Sept. 16, 2019, incident where Vorderbrugge allegedly had more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, according to an affidavit filed by Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alleges Vorderbrugge was believed to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine during an investigation, according to a probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
On September 16, 2019, members of the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit (MCNVCEU) responded to a home in the 400 block of Jane Avenue in Union to continue the investigation. The task force searched the basement living quarters.
During the search, law enforcement officers found a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine and money. An additional bag of pink methamphetamine was found hidden in a clothes dryer, according to the probable cause statement.
Contents of the large bag were tested at the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab and were verified as methamphetamine, according to the probable cause statement. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 100.6 grams.
In the affidavit, Vorderbrugge is classified as a persistent offender by state statue because he has been found guilty of two or more felonies.
Vorderbrugge was found guilty of second-degree domestic assault in December 2009 and guilty of resisting arrest in May 2012.
Vorderbrugge also was classified as a persistent drug offender. The affidavit states he was found guilty in February 2020 on possession of a controlled substance and delivering a controlled substance.
Vorderbrugge also was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance in May 2018.