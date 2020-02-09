Charges have been filed against a Union man after Franklin County investigators found a stolen truck hidden in a wooden area.
Samuel Stonebarger, 19, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of second-degree burglary and one felony count of stealing a motor vehicle.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to a business off Shiloh Drive near Union to investigate a stealing incident Jan. 24. The business was equipped with surveillance cameras and the owner had been alerted that his business was broken into.
Deputies responded, but found no one at the scene. A 1962 Ford 100 Rat Rod-style pickup truck, a Suzuki RMZ 450 and four racing wheels were missing from the business.
The owner estimated the value of the stolen items at more than $21,000.
Investigators were able to locate the truck in a remote area west of Union along the Bourbeuse River Wednesday, Jan. 29. Investigators found the truck to be hidden in a wooden area with a large amount of parts missing, including include the engine and wheels.
The investigation continued and deputies took a suspect, later identified as Stonebarger, into custody the same day.
Investigators interviewed Stonebarger. Deputies said he admitted to going into the business and taking the pickup truck and dirt bike.
Bond was set at $20,000.