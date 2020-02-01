By Joe Barker
Assistant Managing Editor
A Union man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a car Tuesday morning.
Zachary W.B. Coop-er, 28, was charged with felony stealing of a motor vehicle in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
Union police said the vehicle was reported stolen at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
A short while later, police received information that the vehicle was heading west on Highway AT toward Union. Police said the vehicle was involved in a crash at around 9 a.m. and left the scene.
Police said a citizen witnessed the crash and followed the vehicle to the intersection of Christina Avenue and Locust Street. The driver then fled on foot from the intersection.
After investigating, police said the driver was found to have entered a home on Roman Avenue.
Officers knocked on the door but no one would come to the door. A search warrant was obtained and officers entered the home.
Police located multiple people in the home, including the driver of the vehicle. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted Union police in the search warrant service.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as Cooper, was arrested. Bond was set at $20,000, cash only.
Union police said two other people in the home at the time of the search warrant had active fugitive warrants and also were arrested.
Justin Jenkins, 34, Washington, was arrested for a parole violation. Tricia Gerling, 31, Union, had warrants for trespassing, drugs and other traffic warrants.
All three individuals were transported to the Franklin County Jail.