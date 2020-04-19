Domestic assault charges have been filed against a Union man.
Joseph A. Williams, 28, was charged with third-degree domestic assault following his Wednesday, April 8, arrest.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Denmark Lane in Union for an open line 911. Union Police Department officers also responded.
Union officers arrived first and were outside the residence speaking with a male subject. The man reported he had gotten into an argument with a woman.
During the investigation, deputies spoke with the woman who had called 911. The woman said there was an argument between her and the man, Williams.
The woman said that during the argument, she was slapped in the face and head. She alleged Williams also grabbed her arms.
The woman also alleged Williams retrieved a gun from the bedroom and made threats with it. Evidence at the scene supported the female’s statement, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman did have apparent physical injuries from the assault and a firearm were located, the sheriff’s office said.
Williams was arrested without incident. Bond was set at $25,000.