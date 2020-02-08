Two people were arrested and a third suspect has been identified after an investigation into a stealing report at Ulta Beauty in Washington.
Washington police took a report of theft at Ulta Tuesday, Jan. 28. Police said three suspects entered the store and browsed for about 10 minutes.
At some point, the suspects grabbed items and put them in shopping bags. The three suspects then walked out of the store.
Ulta reported a total of $7,443 in merchandise was taken. Washington police said perfume and other items were stolen from the store.
Images of the suspects were taken from security cameras at the store and placed on the police department’s Facebook page. Police were able to identify the suspects.
Police were contacted Wednesday, Feb. 5, about two of the suspects being seen at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Washington.
A 26-year-old Bellefontaine Neighbors man and a 20-year-old Normandy woman were both arrested. Charges are pending against both, police said.
The third suspect, identified as a 21-year-old St. Louis woman, has not been taken into custody.
Police said the man has multiple outstanding warrants. The man is wanted out of St. Louis County, Arnold, Manchester and St. Peters for crimes ranging from shoplifting to obstruction of justice.