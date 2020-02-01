By Joe Barker
Assistant Managing Editor
Two people are facing charges after fleeing police and damaging a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.
Pablo Gonzalez, 30, was charged Thursday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree felony assault, first-degree felony property damage and felony resisting arrest.
Gonzalez was listed as homeless by the sheriff’s office.
Emily N. Felton, 32, was charged with second-degree and possession of a controlled substance. Her charges are from an incident in Sullivan.
The two were arrested Thursday by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Just before 4:30 a.m. deputies were informed about an alleged assault and robbery at the Sullivan Walmart.
Deputies were provided with a description of the suspects and their vehicle. Deputies began searching the area looking for the car.
Just after 5 a.m. deputies were informed about a stealing crime from the Washington Walmart. The description of the suspects and the vehicle was the same from the Sullivan incident.
A partial license plate was obtained and deputies continued looking for the vehicle.
A deputy driving north on Highway 47 at Washington spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. After the deputy left his car, the vehicle sped away.
The deputy pursued the car south toward Union. Once in the city limits, the suspect’s vehicle tried to make a U-turn but was blocked by the deputy.
The suspect’s vehicle struck the patrol vehicle and continued to flee. The driver headed north on Highway 47 and turned onto Clearview Road.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the pursuit reached high speeds of around 90 mph.
The pursuit continued from Clearview Road to Highway A and eventually the parking lot of a business. The vehicle was on a dead-end street and tried turning around.
The vehicle again struck the patrol vehicle. The deputy was able to use his vehicle to force the suspect’s vehicle off the road and become inoperable.
The sheriff’s office said the man got out of the car and was tased. A Missouri Highway Patrol state trooper was on the scene at this time and helped take the suspects into custody.
The deputy was not injured during the incident.
Bond for Gonzalez was set at $50,000 cash only. Bond for Felton was set at $20,000 cash only.