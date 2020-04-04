A Kansas man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after the tractor trailer he was driving struck a utility pole at Fifth and Jefferson Streets in Washington.
The pole snapped, causing a utility fire and a power outage for a number of Downtown Washington residents.
Washington police said the 31-year-old Kansas man was driving west on Fifth Street at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. The truck was attempting to make a right turn onto Jefferson Street to head north.
While turning, the right rear tire of the flatbed trailer struck and severed the utility pole in front of Unnerstall Tire Inc. The truck then backed up onto Fifth Street and headed west.
Power lines were pulled down and an electrical fire started, police said. The Washington Fire Department was called to the scene.
Washington police later located the truck and driver at Canam Steel Corp. in the 2000 block of West Main Street. Police cited the driver for leaving the scene of an accident.
His name has not been released pending formal charges. Police said no injuries were reported.
Power was reported out for several hours. The intersection was closed until Wednesday morning. By Thursday morning, the signal was flashing and not fully operational.