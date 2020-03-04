The trial for a Union man facing multiple sex offenses started Tuesday morning.
Damon M. Bemis, 24, was set to have a two-day trial in Franklin County in front of Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann.
Bemis was charged in 2017 with one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of second-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting arrest.
The charges are from an Aug. 6, 2017, incident.
According to Union police, officers responded to Chapel Ridge Apartments for the report of a domestic disturbance and possible sexual assault.
A 22-year-old woman told police she was raped, sodomized and assaulted by Bemis.
Bemis was removed from his residence, where the alleged assault took place, so police could apply for a search warrant.