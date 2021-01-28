Wednesday night the Franklin County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was deployed to Pacific after a shooting suspect refused to cooperate with law enforcement.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West Watson Street at 4:42 p.m. for a shooting, Maj. D. Locke with the Pacific Police Department said in a press release Thursday.
When officers arrived on scene they made contact with one victim who was then transported to an area hospital. Officers made contact with the suspect on the 2600 block of Lisa Lane.
After the suspect refused to exit the residence, the SWAT team was deployed and the suspect surrendered.
"At this time the victim is in stable condition, and the suspect information will not be released at this time but is being held pending in custody warrants," Locke said.