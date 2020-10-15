Authorities are searching for the individuals who were involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Dollar General Store, 1059 Washington Square Center, Tuesday evening.
Officers with the Washington Police Department were dispatched at 6:02 p.m. to the parking lot after receiving a report of a male subject firing a gun at another male subject, who was in a car in the parking lot area, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
“Officers responded and secured the area where evidence was identified and collected,” Sitzes said. “The victim of the shooting was identified, later contacted and interviewed.”
Witnesses at the scene reported to officers that the shooter, a man described by authorities as being “an associate” of the shooter, and victim had all fled the scene following the incident.
Sitzes said the shooter was identified as a 22-year-old male from Washington and the victim was a 28-year-old male from Pacific.
The victim was not injured in the shooting, according to Sitzes.
The shooting suspect and his associate have been identified and remain at large, Sitzes said. Authorities did not release any information about the shooting suspect or his associate.
Anyone who has information about this incident is being asked to contact Detective Betsey Schulze at 636-390-1050.