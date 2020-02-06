Warren County authorities have re-arrested a bank robbery suspect after learning that he allegedly planned to bomb the county courthouse.
Joseph Lumetta, 35, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with attempt to cause a catastrophe, according to the Warren County Record.
An arrest report states information given to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department indicated Lumetta planned to manufacture a bomb from fertilizer and set it off in the courthouse.
Lumetta is facing a trial at the end of February for robbing the US Bank in Warrenton in April 2016. He allegedly threatened that if things didn’t go his way in court, “people will pay,” the sheriff’s department said.
Investigators said they received information that Lumetta had purchased fertilizer and gathered other materials to blow up the courthouse, allegedly stating that “it will be like Timothy McVeigh.”
Timothy McVeigh is the perpetrator of the 1995 bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building that killed more than 150 people. The bombs in that case were made from a large amount of fertilizer.
Lumetta was detained at his workplace in Warren County, where the deputies said his co-workers reported he had been building something in secret. Deputies reportedly found a metal cylinder with welded end caps, consistent with the construction of a pipe bomb.
During a search of Lumetta’s home on the 400 block of Chantilly Court in Warrenton, deputies found a 10-pound bag of fertilizer capable of being used to make explosives.
After the April 2016 bank robbery, Lumetta remained free from custody for over a year, until police matched his DNA to clothing found in the area. Lumetta was arrested Sept. 22, 2017, and was released on bond three days later. He remained free on bond until his arrest this week.