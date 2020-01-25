A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured pursuing a fugitive.
Bernadina R. Ahal, 25, Sullivan, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of resisting arrest.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway AT and the Golden Pond subdivision Friday, Jan. 10, at around 4:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious person walking in the area.
The person, Ahal, told police she was walking to the Union McDonald’s to meet a friend for a ride. A records checked showed the woman had warrants out for her arrest from Pulaski County.
The sheriff’s office said the original charge was for assaulting a law enforcement officer.
While trying to arrest Ahal, deputies said she threw down her belongings and fled on foot. Ahal was told to stop running, but refused, according the sheriff’s office.
Ahal was chased through the subdivision and ultimately was caught and taken into custody. One deputy received minor injuries and damage to department property after falling during the pursuit.