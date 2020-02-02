A Sullivan man was sentenced to prison for his involvement with child pornography.
Robert Wilfred Boevingloh, 76, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by a life term of intensive court supervision for his receipt of child pornography.
Boevingloh recently was sentenced in federal court after appearing before United States District Judge Ronnie L. White.
According to court documents, between January 2016 and February 2017, Boevingloh knowingly received more than 600 images of child pornography and those images were visual depictions involving a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
The case was investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Regional Computer Crime Education and Enforcement Group.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle T. Bateman handled the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.