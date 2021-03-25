A Washington man convicted in 2011 for the sexual assault and rape of a Marthasville woman is facing additional criminal charges after authorities allege he failed to comply with the state’s sex offender registry regulations.
Jason W. Stepp has been charged with two counts of the Class E felony of failure to register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Franklin County Circuit Court on April 6.
According to online records, Stepp pled guilty to one count of rape and one count of deviant sexual assault in 2011. He was sentenced to two five-year prison sentences, which were set to run consecutively.
According to online Department of Corrections records, Stepp was released in 2014 and was scheduled to be released from his parole in July 2020.
Authorities found Stepp living in Morris, Illinois, a city about 70 miles southwest of Chicago.