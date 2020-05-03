A St. Clair woman was charged with domestic assault after she allegedly fought with three people.
Jessie J. Ziegler, 32, has been charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with a felony count of third-degree domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of W. Springfield Road Monday, April 27, at 8:44 p.m. to investigate a domestic assault report.
Deputies were told a woman, later identified as Ziegler, had allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old, a 59-year-old woman, and a 53-year-old man.
Deputies were told Ziegler allegedly forced the 17-year-old to the ground and was choking her. The older woman and man attempted to intervene.
The sheriff’s office said Ziegler then allegedly pushed the man and woman to the ground and hit them with an aluminum walking cane, causing minor injuries.
Deputies said evidence located at the scene supported the assault report. Ziegler was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.