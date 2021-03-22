A St. Clair man is facing four felony charges, including three Class D felonies for unlawful possession of a firearm, second degree burglary, and stealing a motor vehicle, and the Class E felony of resisting arrest.
The charges against Roger Lee Sohn II, 39, were filed March 17. They stem partially from a call Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies received in January about an “interrupted burglary of a barn” in the 2200 block of Mill Hill Road.
Sohn, according to police, confessed to going to the property and stealing the items over two separate trips. He told police he thought the property was abandoned and that the owner “would not miss” the items. Sohn told investigators where he had hidden the items, and deputies were able to recover the UTV and two trailers. The remaining trailer and ATV were located by a neighbor of the property. They had been left in a field near the scene of the crime, according to court records.
Sohn also faces charges for an incident that occurred on March 17, according to court records.
In that encounter, deputies were called to the 1400 block of Iron Hill Road in St. Clair regarding a possible stolen camper. When they arrived at the scene, they found a newer model camper in the backyard of the home, with a “tarp covering the make and model of the camper on the front side that faced the road.”
According to court records, authorities said they recognized Sohn, who was next to the camper.
As deputies approached, Sohn reportedly began to run toward a vehicle that was parked in front of the camper. Sohn allegedly ignored commands from the police to not enter the vehicle and told deputies that he would not stop.
Once in the vehicle, Sohn’s attempted to evade the deputies by driving away, hitting two patrol vehicles and nearly pinning one deputy between two vehicles.
Sohn drove from the backyard but his vehicle later became stuck in some mud.
As deputies approached the vehicle again, they noticed Sohn attempting to crawl to the passenger side of the vehicle where he “appeared to be reaching for something.”
Sohn was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a loaded pistol on the driver side of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
The camper that Sohn was seen with was determined to have been stolen from Gasconade County. Also on the property was a U-Haul aluminum trailer that was determined to have been stolen from Arizona.
Sohn, who has a criminal history, is scheduled to appear via video in a Franklin County courtroom on Monday, March 22, for a hearing.
If found guilty on the three Class D felonies, Sohn could be sentenced to up to seven years per count in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He also could be sentenced to pay a monetary fine. If found guilty of the Class E felony, Sohn could be sentenced to four years in prison or one year in the Franklin County jail.