A St. Clair man has been charged with first degree burglary and second degree domestic assault resulting from an altercation Saturday, June 27, in Union.
Franklin County Sheirff Steve Pelton said Brandon David Gullett, 23, kicked in the door at the residence of his ex-girlfriend and beat her up.
Gullett left the residence prior to the victim calling police and the identity and a description of the vehicle were dispatched to surrounding agencies.
Evidence located at the scene was consistent with the reported assault and property damage. The victim sustained an injury during the incident, but declined medical care at the time of the report.
While deputies were on scene, a Union Police officer located the Gullett’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Robin Street in Union.
Gullett was arrested without incident and transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. An arrest warrant was issued and bond set at $40,000 cash only.