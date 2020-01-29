A Villa Ridge man is facing charges for domestic assault and resisting arrest.
James D. McEwen, 34, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with a felony count of third-degree domestic assault and a felony count of resisting arrest.
The charges are the result of an incident Saturday, Jan. 25. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of Cromwell Drive for a reported disturbance in progress.
The county’s dispatch reported a woman said she had been assaulted and the man had left the home on foot. While responding to the call, a deputy saw a man walking along Highway 100 matching the description.
The deputy pulled over to talk with the man, later identified as McEwen. When the interview started, the deputy said McEwen ran from the scene.
McEwen was ordered to stop running, but refused. After a short pursuit, the deputy was able to take McEwen into custody.
McEwen was transported to the Franklin County Detention Center and the deputy continue to investigate the domestic assault.
The woman told the deputy that she had been sleeping and woke up to McEwen assaulting her. The sheriff’s office said there was physical evidence supporting her statement.
The sheriff’s office said McEwen also had an active warrant for his arrest for domestic violence and is on probation for second-degree burglary and has prior conviction for DWI and resisting arrest.