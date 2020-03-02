The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not fall for a phone scam.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said a resident informed his office about a recent phone call seeking money. Pelton said a resident was called by a person pretending to be a lawyer.
The fake lawyer said the resident’s son had been involved in an incident. In order to keep the incident quiet, the resident needed to send money.
Pelton said the resident agreed to send money, but never did. Instead the resident called the sheriff’s office.
Pelton said the resident was advised to call their son and talk. The resident did and found out there was no legal trouble.
The scam is familiar, Pelton said. The scammers usually say something has happened to a loved one and money is needed quickly.
“People don’t do business that way,” Pelton said.
The money is either requested through a money order or a prepaid credit card. Pelton said if it sounds fishy, it probably is.
“Never send money to anyone unless you are 100 percent sure of who is getting it,” he said.
The sheriff said if anyone has any doubts about a potential scam call, they should contact local law enforcement.