The Washington Police Department made three arrests Thursday, Sept. 17, at the American Inn on 1715 East Fifth Street.
The arrests came after the department was searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred in Union, Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes of Washington Police Department said.
The suspect was Jarrod Erb, 36, Union, who according to the Union Police Department press report has been charged with burglary in the second-degree and stealing.
The incident occurred Monday night on the 100 block of E. Main St. Officers discovered several items had been stolen, including cash.
Erb was taken into custody by the Washington Police Department and is being held at the Franklin County Sheriff Department with a $25,000 cash-only bond.
During the remainder of Washington Police Department’s search for Erb, two individuals were also arrested for outstanding warrants.
Elijah Kent, 33, Union, who had outstanding warrants for parole absconder, probation violation with no bond and failure to appear with no support with a $5,000 bond, was arrested by the Washington Police Department, Sitzes said.
Dustin Schmidt, 38, Sullivan, was arrested for outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. Schmidt was also wanted for trespassing by the Sullivan Police Department with a $100 bond, Sitzes said.