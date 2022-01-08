Search crews continue to look for the two people who are believed to have been aboard a Beechcraft Baron, a light, twin-engined piston aircraft, which crashed Saturday evening in a rural part of St. Charles County near Defiance.
The plane disappeared from radar around 7:30 p.m. It is unclear where the plane took off or where it was headed when it crashed.
The wreckage was found shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday about two miles north of the Daniel Boone home and east of the Fred Weber Quarry.
Emergency response officials at the scene said it is unlikely that anyone could have survived the crash, but that they are continuing to search for possible survivors.
St. Charles officials said the investigation into possible causes of the plane's crash have been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The Missourian has reached out to those organizations regarding the next steps for their investigation, but those attempts were unsuccessful as of press time.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.