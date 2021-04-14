A Franklin County judge will decide later this summer if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed against the Union man who was arrested in May as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Travis L. Vorderbruegge, 32, was charged in September by Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker with second-degree drug trafficking, a Class B felony. Vorderbruegge returned to a Franklin County courtroom last week and learned that a preliminary hearing had been scheduled in his case on July 15.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the case, law enforcement officials said they learned earlier this year that Vorderbruegge was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and U.S. currency. Members of the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit were dispatched to Vorderbruegge’s home in the 400 block of Jane Avenue in Union.
Once at Vorderbruegge’s home, authorities said they searched the basement living quarters and found a substance, which a laboratory later confirmed to be methamphetamine, in a sealed bag. The bag contained approximately 100.6 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s state laboratory. An undisclosed amount of currency also was seized at the scene.
According to court records, Vorderbruegge has a previous criminal record, including multiple felony convictions dating back to December 2009 when he pled guilty to second-degree domestic assault. In May 2012, he pled guilty to resisting arrest, and in May 2018 he was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance. In February 2020, he was found guilty of delivering a controlled substance and being in possession of a controlled substance. He received a suspended execution of sentence for both charges and was sentenced to five years of probation for each charge.
Vorderbruegge has several pending court cases, according to electronic court records.