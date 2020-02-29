Washington police have been busy.
The early months of the year are traditionally slow for police, but Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said that hasn’t been the case this year.
Sitzes said the department has already handled about 50 more reports compared to the same time period in 2019. A bulk of the reports deal with stealing.
Last year, police had 38 burglary cases and 428 reports of larceny. There were six reports of robbery.
In the last 12 months, Sitzes said 30 percent of all reports are related to theft.
Burglary
Investigation
Early Thursday, police were investigating two burglary attempts with similar motives. The first was at Purcell Tire and Service Center at 422 Elm St.
Sitzes said Wednesday morning police were notified about a burglary at the store. He said a window was broken to allow someone to enter the building.
Once inside, the front office was ransacked, but police said nothing appeared to be stolen. Tools and other valuable items were still in the building.
On Thursday morning, police were at Franklin County Vacuum at 513 Jefferson St. Once again police said a rock was used to break a window. This time police said cash was taken from the register.
Police said there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 636-390-1050.
The burglaries aren’t the only stealing cases reported in Downtown Washington. Sitzes said Tom’s Barber Shop, located at 203 W. Main St., reported its striped barber pole out in front of the shop was stolen sometime between Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22.
Sitzes said the pole is valued at $800.
Stolen Van
Police also are investigating a stolen Washington Electric van. The van was reported stolen Sunday, Feb. 23.
Police said the van was parked at the Washington Electric offices at 2011 E. Fifth St. The vehicle was parked overnight with the keys left in the ignition. It was discovered stolen early Sunday.
Police were able to locate the van later in the day. It was discovered abandoned in Union. The van was hidden well off in a field in the 1300 block of West Springfield Avenue, police said.
The van appeared to have been thoroughly gone through. Police are still attempting to figure out what items are missing.
In addition to the van, another Washington Electric truck that was left unlocked was gone through. The investigation is ongoing and police are searching for suspects.
Last week, Justin W. Beckmann, 25, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of stealing a motor vehicle. Police said he stole a car that he found unlocked with the keys inside.
Sitzes said people need to be sure to lock their doors and take their keys inside. He also said to be aware of anyone suspicious out late at night looking into cars.