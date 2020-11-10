Officials with the Washington Police Department reported an increase in thefts from unlocked vehicles in the area over the weekend.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the police department received a call at 1:30 a.m. from a man witnessing a male looking through cars in the area.
Sitzes said officers were dispatched and they stopped a vehicle leaving the area and discovered stolen property.
Officers arrested a male juvenile and a 17-year-old male of Imperial, formerly of Washington, in connection with the break-ins.
Sitzes said the department took four reports Sunday morning from individuals stating their property had been stolen out of their cars.
He said the break-ins occurred throughout Washington and none involved forced entry.
“We suspect we have more victims out there,” Sitzes said. “If people find that something is missing out of their car, we ask that they contact the Washington Police Department.”
The department can be reached at 636-390-1050.
Sitzes added it’s important for individuals to lock their cars and bring any valuables into their homes.