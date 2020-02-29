Two people were arrested for running an illegal “bicycle chop shop.”
Charges are pending against a two Washington men. Police said the 32-year-old and 30-year-old men had numerous stolen bikes in their possession.
Washington police said two stolen bikes were reported Saturday, Feb. 15. The owner noticed his bikes were missing and called police.
A week later, the owner found one of his bikes for sale on a social media site. The owner contacted the seller and set up a meeting to buy the stolen bike.
Washington police were contacted and joined in on the meeting. Police arrested a man with the stolen bike.
During the investigation, police located several more stolen bikes at an apartment in the 400 block of West Third Street.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said at least 15 full bicycles were recovered, along with numerous parts to other bikes. Sitzes said with the extra parts, an additional 10 to 12 bikes could be put together.
Two men were taken into custody and charges are pending. Sitzes said police are still investigating the case. Police are looking for potential victims.
Police are currently looking through reports of stolen bikes to see if any of the recovered bikes match. Sitzes said this has been challenging because the bikes were altered.
Some of the bikes were painted different colors while others were taken apart and put back together with different parts from other bikes.
Additional victims could lead to different charges, Sitzes said.