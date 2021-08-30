The identity of the 13-year-old child who died Sunday of an apparent drug overdose has been released by Washington police officials.
Zackary Foster, a seventh-grade student at Washington Middle School, was found unresponsive Sunday morning in a home in the 600 block of West Seventh Street in Washington. Foster, who was staying overnight at the house as a guest of a 12-year-old, was found in an upstairs bedroom of the home.
Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, who is the department's public information officer, said in a press release that the two boys "experimented with drugs found in the home."
Three adults who live in the home, a 62-year-old male, 59-year-old male and a 46-year-old female were taken into custody for drug-related charges. Names of those charged have not been released.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Sitzes said additional charges could be filed.
Both the 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were taken into protective custody by detectives and were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington for a medical evaluation. An update on their medical condition has not been released.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.