Charges are pending against a 53-year-old woman after Washington police recovered drugs during a search.
Detectives from the Washington Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday, Feb. 13, in the 700 block of Klingsick Avenue. Police said the woman was taken into custody following the investigation.
Police said during the search detectives recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and items used in the packaging and distribution of methamphetamine inside the residence.
Washington police are seeking charges for distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The woman’s name is being withheld pending the application of formal charges by the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Police said in addition to the charges, the conditions inside the residence were deemed unsafe and the residence was condemned by the city’s building inspector.