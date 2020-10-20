Two of the individuals in the Tuesday, Oct. 13, shooting in a Washington Dollar General parking lot remain at large, according to the Washington Police Department.
Justin Baxter, 22, and Justin Mitchalk, 29, are both known to frequent the Washington area but are not Washington residents, according to local law enforcement.
Officers with the Washington Police Department were dispatched to the parking lot of the Dollar General, 1059 Washington Square Center, after receiving a report of a male subject firing a gun at another male subject, who was in a car in the parking lot area, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
Witnesses at the scene of the shooting reported to officers that the shooter, a man described by authorities as being “an associate” of the shooter and victim had all fled the scene following the incident. The 28-year-old target of the shooting, who has not been publicly identified by police, was not injured in the shooting.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said there have been sightings reported to the department of both men in the Washington area but they still remain at large. Mitchalk and Baxter should be considered armed and violent, according to local law enforcement.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Baxter or Mitchalk is asked to contact Detective Betsey Schulze at 636-390-1050 or message the department on its Facebook page.
Sitzes said reporting parties can be anonymous and information provided will remain confidential.