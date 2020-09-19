A Sullivan man and a Villa Ridge woman have been charged with burglary and stealing more than $25,000 after allegedly breaking into a residence and farm buildings outside Union and stealing equipment.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Miranda J. Everhart, 29, was found at a business in Pacific in possession of keys to the victim’s property and arrested Sept. 14.
A second suspect, Shannon J. Lane, 40, was located Sept. 15 at a residence in Sullivan.
Pelton said deputies were contacted Sept. 7, in reference to a burglary investigation at the 600 block of Indian Prairie Road near Union.
The property owner noticed damage to the residence and doors open to his outbuildings, indicating someone had been to the property.
Several pieces of large farm equipment were discovered missing, as well as numerous tools and lawn care equipment, including two large tractors, two zero-turn mowers and two UTVs.
The next day, investigators received information from an alert citizen aiding them in identifying a suspect. During a canvass of the area, two large tractors, one zero-turn riding mower, one of the UTVs and some of the tools were located hidden along the North and South Service roads.
Everhart and Lane are each being held on $100,000 cash-only bonds.