Steven Terry II, 37, Pacific, is facing charges for felony kidnapping, domestic assault and resisting arrest, according to the Washington Police Department.
The charges stem from a disturbance at Southwinds Apartments, Friday, Aug. 14, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
The female victim reported the incident at 5:30 p.m. and when officers responded, Terry fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, according to Sitzes. Officers pursued Terry, who refused to stop, and when Terry’s driving became erratic and reckless, officers stopped the pursuit, Sitzes said.
The victim reported that the alleged assault occurred between 2 p.m. and 5:28 p.m., and she was struck multiple times in the head, choked and had water poured on her face. The victim reported that Terry barricaded her in the apartment by blocking the exit with a couch.
The victim did have visible injuries to her neck and head, Sitzes reported.
The Lake Saint Louis Police Department recovered the victim’s stolen vehicle Friday after it had been abandoned.
Terry was located by Lake Saint Louis Police Saturday, Aug. 15, when the department responded to a call, involving him making suicidal threats. Terry was then transported for a mental health evaluation, Sitzes said.
Later that weekend, the victim tracked her cellphone to a hospital in Bridgeton and reported its location to Washington Police. Sitzes said investigators used that information to locate Terry.
Washington Police contacted Bridgeton Police, who took Terry into custody Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m. and he was later transferred into the Washington Police Department’s custody, Sitzes said.
Terry is currently being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Terry has an extensive criminal history, according to court documents.