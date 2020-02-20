Charges have been filed against a Pacific man accused of stealing a tractor.
Ronald G. Cline Jr., 36, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of stealing and one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a burglary Thursday, Feb. 13, and while following a lead, deputies arrived at a residence off Spring Valley Road near Pacific.
The sheriff’s office said an LS brand tractor was in the driveway. Deputies recognized the tractor as one reported stolen in October 2019 from a church in Villa Ridge.
The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant at the address. During the search, investigators reported finding a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a single shot .410 shotgun.
The sheriff’s office said Cline is a convicted felon through the state of Missouri and on probation for assault and domestic assault.
Cline was taken into custody. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.