A Pacific man has been charged with domestic assault.
William A. Cooksey, 31, has been charged with second-degree domestic assault in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
Cooksey was arrested Saturday, June 6, by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of Misty Hollow in Catawissa to investigate a possible domestic assault. A woman told deputies she had been in an altercation and had a visible injury to her ear.
The woman said the injury was sustained during an argument with a man she identified as Cooksey. She alleged he grabbed her by the throat, shoved her to the ground, and kicked her in the head which caused bleeding from the ear.
EMS was called to the scene to treat her for her injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for medical care.
Based on the evidence located at the scene, the deputy arrested Cooksey for domestic assault and transported him to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility without incident, the sheriff’s office said.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.