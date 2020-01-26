A Pacific man is facing several charges after multiple run-ins with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy L. Pedrotti, 33, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage from a Dec. 26, 2019, incident.
Pedrotti also was charged with second-degree assault of a special victim, property damage and resisting arrest — all felonies — from a Jan. 21 incident.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called Dec. 17 to Dollar General in Gray Summit to investigate a report of a person leaving the scene of an accident. Employees at the store said a gray Dodge Charger was reported to have struck the building and then fled the scene.
Through surveillance cameras, the vehicle and suspect were identified, but deputies could not locate the suspect.
On Dec. 26, 2019, a deputy observed the Dodge Charger pull onto the lot of the Mobil on the Run located at the intersection of West Osage and Highway 100. A deputy initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle at the gas pumps.
The sheriff’s office said the driver exited the vehicle as the deputy was attempting to make contact. The driver immediately re-entered the vehicle, and a physical struggle occurred between the deputy and the driver.
While the deputy was attempting to remove the driver from the vehicle, a struggle ensued over the keys of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver was able to start the vehicle, place it in gear and flee, dragging the deputy and striking a second Franklin County Patrol unit that was on the scene.
A vehicle pursuit was initiated. The vehicle turned onto Interstate 44 eastbound from the Gray Summit area. The vehicle exited at the Pacific exit before crossing West Osage onto Old Gray Summit Road and turning southbound on Highway N.
The pursuing deputy ended the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.
Missouri Probation and Parole Office was contacted and a parole revocation was issued for the subject, identified as Pedrotti.
A deputy received information about Pedrotti’s whereabouts on Jan. 21. The deputy located the gray Dodge Charger parked in front of a residence inside Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park. An attempt to get other deputies in the area was made, but Pedrotti was observed getting into his vehicle and leaving the residence.
The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but once again Pedrotti fled.
Another vehicle pursuit ensued. Pedrotti was traveling westbound on Highway 100 and merging on I-44 eastbound from Gray Summit.
While being pursued, the Dodge Charger suffered mechanical issues and the deputy pulled in front of Pedrotti to get him to pull over. Instead, the deputy’s car was struck on the rear of the patrol car.
The deputy proceeded to conduct a maneuver, striking the rear drivers side of the vehicle causing the vehicle to turn sideways and come to an immediate stop.
Pedrotti was taken into custody without further incident.